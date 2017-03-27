FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
megyn kelly kanye west kelly ripa blake shelton tamron hall kathie lee gifford Kevin James michael strahan gwen stefani Nia Long chris brown adam sandler celine dion Pat Sajak matt lauer James Comey jim parsons Andreja Pejić Regis Philbin savannah guthrie Katherine Kelly Lang
Home » TV Shows

No More Simon Cowell! Kanye West To Become A Judge On American Idol!

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 03/27/2017
1
680 Views
3


kanye westSource: youtube.com

According to new reports, NBC is trying to convince Kanye West to join the judging panel on the alleged revival of American Idol. It turns out that the network wants him to join so much that they will not stop until he says yes!

“Ryan Seacrest has put his name forward during his negotiations to come back as host and NBC are salivating over it,” revealed one insider about the show that ended in April of 2016.

The iconic show had run for an impressing 15 years, and now, one year after it wrapped up, it might start again, with Kanye West in the jury.

Furthermore, there are chances that the show will bring back some of the most iconic celebrities who helped make American Idol great but the production is not focusing on that right now. In fact, none of the stars are a top priority with the exception of the rapper.

It looks like not even Simon Cowell can beat Kim Kardashian’s husband.

“Kanye is at the very top of the wish list, not Simon Cowell,” claimed the insider.

“If Ryan hosting can help get them Kanye, that’s a happy result for NBC,” added the source.

We wonder if Kanye West would like to follow in his wife’s footstep and accept a TV deal all by himself, not with the Kardashians.

According to the insider, the rapper is still thinking about it. “Kanye’s weighing the options and is even grilling Jennifer Lopez on what’s involved.”

Although judging American Idol is not the easiest of jobs, it looks like Kanye was made an offer he cannot refuse!

“It’s not an easy gig, but the offer he’s got is proving to be very hard to refuse,” explained the source.

Advertisement

Would you like to see Kanye West as a judge on American Idol?

Post Views: 680


Read more about kanye west simon cowell american idol

You may also like
Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Mourn The Loss Of 17 Months Old Toddler
03/26/2017
Kanye West Scared Kim Kardashian Following Paris Robbery And She “Freaked Out!”
03/23/2017
The Kardashians Are Strengthing Their Security Like You Wouldn’t Believe!
03/22/2017
Advertisement

Read Next
1 Comment

Jude
03/27/2017 at 12:17 pm
Reply

If Kanye West is going to be a judge I will never watch American Idol again.


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *