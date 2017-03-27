No More Simon Cowell! Kanye West To Become A Judge On American Idol!

According to new reports, NBC is trying to convince Kanye West to join the judging panel on the alleged revival of American Idol. It turns out that the network wants him to join so much that they will not stop until he says yes!

“Ryan Seacrest has put his name forward during his negotiations to come back as host and NBC are salivating over it,” revealed one insider about the show that ended in April of 2016.

The iconic show had run for an impressing 15 years, and now, one year after it wrapped up, it might start again, with Kanye West in the jury.

Furthermore, there are chances that the show will bring back some of the most iconic celebrities who helped make American Idol great but the production is not focusing on that right now. In fact, none of the stars are a top priority with the exception of the rapper.

It looks like not even Simon Cowell can beat Kim Kardashian’s husband.

“Kanye is at the very top of the wish list, not Simon Cowell,” claimed the insider.

“If Ryan hosting can help get them Kanye, that’s a happy result for NBC,” added the source.

We wonder if Kanye West would like to follow in his wife’s footstep and accept a TV deal all by himself, not with the Kardashians.

According to the insider, the rapper is still thinking about it. “Kanye’s weighing the options and is even grilling Jennifer Lopez on what’s involved.”

Although judging American Idol is not the easiest of jobs, it looks like Kanye was made an offer he cannot refuse!

“It’s not an easy gig, but the offer he’s got is proving to be very hard to refuse,” explained the source.

Would you like to see Kanye West as a judge on American Idol?