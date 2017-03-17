No More PDA! Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Argue A Lot Backstage, Says Insider

Although the contestants on The Voice fight for what they want and the competition is fierce, according to new reports, the real competition happens backstage between Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton. The couple of judges is done with the affectionate moments on air and instead has geared against each other, battling over the most talented singers on the show.

According to an insider that is part of the show’s production, “Gwen and Blake are actually becoming really competitive with each other this season and it is quite fun to watch.”

“Whereas they used to help each other and kind of be on the same team, they are both really out to win it this time around,” stated the source.

As fans already know, Blake and Gwen started dating back in 2015 after they both went through tough divorces at the same time.

Furthermore, as Celebrity Insider readers already know, The Voice team decided that it would help the show’s ratings if they would show a lot of PDA and so they were offered a great sum of money to keep being affectionate this season as well.

However, the insider explained that it hasn’t been easy for Stefani and Shelton to be all lovey-dovey on air screen lately and it’s all because of their competitiveness.

“They have been arguing a lot backstage when the cameras are not rolling,” the source claimed.

“Blake and Gwen are not calling each other cutesy names like they used to and they are not acting all lovey-dovey like they have been in the past!”

Are there problems in paradise before marriage, or do you think they are just that good at separating their personal life from their professional life?