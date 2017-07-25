FREE NEWSLETTER
No Kardashians, No Worries! Blac Chyna Shows Off Her Tattoos In Revealing Tan Ensemble While Out Clubbing

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 07/25/2017
blac chynaSource: etonline.com

It looks like Blac Chyna is doing just fine without her baby daddy Rob Kardashian. In fact, the reality TV star seems happier than ever, despite the massive revenge porn scandal with her ex-fiancé.

While partying at a Hollywood club on Monday night, the 29-year-old mother of two showed off her colorful tattoos in a very low-cut, tan long-sleeved shirt and high-waisted shorts combo.

The crop top had lapels, wide bell sleeves and a Chanel-inspired embellished clasp.

The stylish celebrity paid attention to details and even matched her eye makeup and lipstick to the two-piece’s hue.

Chyna accessorized her revealing but classy outfit with a pair of strappy silver sandals.

Finally, the whole look came together because of her pin-straight locks and glittery nails.

blac chyna tattoosSource: etonline.com

Rob Kardashian’s ex seemed pretty proud of her styling as she took to social media to share a collage of the ensemble.

‘About last night …..’ she simply captioned the Instagram photos.

As fans who keep up with Chyna may already know, the star also showed off her brand new car earlier in the day.

It looks like the custom Ferrari Spider was a nab at her baby daddy Rob considering the brand new ride was purchased just weeks after he took back her cars following their very public feud.

After leaving the Kardashian clan, Blac Chyna has been all about fancy cars and friendship.

What do you think about Blac Chyna’s new life away from the Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars? Do you like her outfit?

