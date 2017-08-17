Nina Dobrev Opens Up About Her Shocking Exit From Vampire Diaries And Seeking Adventure In Her Life!

Nina Dobrev opened up about her decision to exit hit show The Vampire Diaries after being at the center of the storyline for six whole seasons! The 28-year-old star claimed it was always her intention to move on from it and towards something more challenging at some point.

Apparently, the actress really loves a challenge and the anxious feeling of doing something with an unpredictable result.

‘If anything, the fact that [leaving] terrified me drove me even more. I needed to feel that fear of ‘Oh, my God, what if I never get a job again?’ That just made me want to work five times as hard to make sure that did not happen,’ Dobrev claimed.

As fans of the favorite TVD show certainly know, the beloved actress starred as Elena Gilbert for six seasons.

After the huge success of both the supernatural show and hers as an actress, Dobrev shocked fans everywhere with her announcement that she would be departing from her character in 2015.

In the last couple of years, Dobrev has appeared in movies like xXx: Return of Xander Cage and Crash Pad.

The star confessed that she didn’t want to act in roles that were expected of her – like teenagers.

Instead, she wishes she could prove her acting skills in more challenging projects, tell amazing stories and work with tremendous filmmakers.

It looks like her choice to risk it all in her career for the sake of doing something more exciting stems from her tendency of seeking to have an adventurous life in general.

The star revealed that she loves to try anything that she can think of at least once, no matter how crazy it sounds.