Nina Dobrev, Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed In The Same Picture!

Ever thought of Nina Dobrev posing with her ex, Ian Somerhalder, and his wife, Nikki Reed, for a friendly photo?

Advertisement

Yeah, neither did we, but the 28-years old actress posted such a picture on Instagram, this Tuesday, to everybody’s surprise!

The Vampire Diaries is currently being filmed in Atlanta, so we presume that the snapshot was taken there, as Nina has continually been sharing pics from the set, ever since her return to play Elena Gilbert for the series finale which was announced last month.

“Can’t believe how time flies. Farewell dinner with team Somereed! So good catching up with these goofballs. All [love],”, was the caption of the Instagram pic Nina posted.

Can’t believe how time flies. Farewell dinner with team Somereed! So good catching up with these goofballs. All ❤ A photo posted by Nina Dobrev (@ninadobrev) on Feb 7, 2017 at 9:47am PST

The Bulgarian-born actress and Somerhalder met on stage and their love story lasted for more than three years. In 2013, the couple confirmed their breakup and, only one year later, Ian tried his luck with mutual friend Nikki Reed, eventually getting engaged after just six months of dating, in January 2015.

They wasted no time, and in May 2015, the 38-years old actor and Nikki said “yes” at the lovely Tuscali Mountain Inn in Topanga, California. Somerhalder often spoke about his wife and said that he finds her amazing, beautiful and joyful. He also said, referring to Nikki, he lives with a woman who strives to find happiness and peace in the smallest things, and that makes him feel really blessed.

But what about Nina and Nikki? How and why do they get along, with all the gossip that has been around?

The actresses said that they chose to deal with the rumors in silence because their relationship was one of mutual respect and friendship. Magazines, websites, and blogs took advantage of that and created their own scenarios, forwarding a strife.

Advertisement

Dobrev and Somerhalder maintained a cordial relationship since their breakup, with Nina posting photos of Ian in April 2015, after filming their last TVD scene together, in season 6.