Nina Dobrev And Orlando Bloom Are Dating Casually – FWB?

Some in the media and the movie industry are always looking for new power couples to embrace. From time to time, things clicked, and they end up with a beautiful story to sell.

On other occasions, those attempts are big misses, and they have to come up with new pairings to keep themselves busy.

Nina Dobrev and Orlando Bloom are the two latest players in this game, and so far things are not moving in the right direction.

On April 12, the two actors, who share the same manager, were seen exiting the Hollywood premiere of The Promise.

For the tabloid world, it was the ideal match. Bloom, 40, recently broke up with pop music superstar Katy Perry because he did not want a serious relationship and Dobrev has not been deeply involved with someone in a while.

The Bloom and Dobrev dating claims were very entertaining, but except they do not seem to be real.

The 28-year-old Canadian stunner was spotted at the Coachella music festival over the weekend with a couple of friends having a great time, and Bloom was also at the gathering, but he was accompanying a mystery woman, who is not Dobrev.

Unless it was a big setup, that should have been enough to squash the dating rumors, but the tabloids are persisting.

One of their so-called sources said: “They’ve known each other for a while. Recently they’ve been hanging out as more than friends. It’s super casual.”

The person added: “Orlando is doing great. He is dating and having a good time. He has known Nina for a long time. They are having fun together.”

The quotes are from a well-respected publication, so we have to give them some credence. However, at this point, if (a big one), Dobrev and Bloom are hooking up, it is probably just as friends with benefits and nothing more.

Of course, there is nothing wrong with that, but that is not the cute story that Hollywood wants to push.