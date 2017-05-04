Nikki Reed Is Pregnant And Expecting First Child With Ian Somerhalder

Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder are having a baby together! The famous performers announced the exciting news that they were expecting their first child together today, but it is possible they also revealed the sex of their baby as well!

Advertisement

Not long after their Instagram posts, fans rushed into the guessing game over one key item: the color of the dress of the actress.

In a pregnancy photo shoot, the actress wore a blue chambray dress leaving many fans to think she may be expecting a baby boy.

Nikki and Ian didn’t address the fans comments yet, so no one knows for sure.

Nikki has been busy working on the launch of the sustainable clothing line since 2016 and her husband showered her with praise about the company yesterday.

He gushed, “I am so incredibly proud of you. These images are so beautiful. One of my favorite things about you is your ability to say that you are going to do something and then actually do it.”

He went on to say he is incredibly proud to be a part of her life, and he is pleased she had the courage to start the company.

Earlier this afternoon, he wrote a heartfelt note about becoming a dad not long after Nikki announced she was pregnant with his baby.

He said in his 38 years on this earth; he has never experienced anything more powerful and beautiful than this.

The 38-year-old actor continued, “I can’t think of anything more exciting than this next chapter, and we wanted you to hear this from us first.

This has been the most special time of our lives, and we wanted to keep it between the three of us for as long as possible.”

Advertisement

Celebrity Insider sends out its congratulations and best wishes to Nikki and Ian on their great news!