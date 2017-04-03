FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
john cena Brooklyn Beckham amanda stanton justin trudeau khloe kardashian blac chyna bill o'reilly mama june David Spade nikki bella rob kardashian kris jenner kylie jenner heather dubrow kailyn lowry kim kardashian mel b bryan tanaka josh murray christina el moussa ed hartwell
Home » Entertainment

Nikki Bella And John Cena Got Engaged At WrestleMania 33 After Beating The Miz And Maryse

Mel Walker Posted On 04/03/2017
0
169 Views
0


Nikki Bella John Cena Engagement ProposalTwitter

After over four years of dating, John Cena and Nikki Bella are finally engaged. The proposal will go down in history as one of the biggest WrestleMania moments.

For days, wrestling fans were buzzing about the possibility of a public proposal, but there was no certainty because the 39-year-old actor has always been reluctant about getting married again and having children.

After winning the match against The Miz and Maryse, Cena got on one knee and asked the 33-year-old reality star to walk down the aisle with him. Al Roker from The Today Show was a guest announcer at the big event.

Here is what the Trainwreck star told his future bride: “This is what you wanted over a year ago. You broke your neck and did everything you could to come back because you wanted a WrestleMania moment. I’m so very proud of you.”

Cena was previously married to Elizabeth Huberdeau for three years. They divorced in 2012.

Some WrestleMania 33 viewers were not sure if the moment was real because the storyline involving Maryse and Bella got very personal at some point.

Bella’s opponent suggested that she was jealous of her ring. In a recent interview, Bella highlighted the personal angle of the feud.

The mixed tag team match was not spectacular because the wrestlers spent a lot of time avoiding each other. The Miz interacted quite a bit with the crowd, which made the encounter more enjoyable.

Advertisement

The marriage proposal was a touching moment that many were expecting, but the two lovebirds still managed to deliver.

Post Views: 169


Read more about john cena nikki bella

You may also like
Nikki Bella And John Cena Are Ready For WrestleMania 33 Battle Against The Miz And Maryse Amid Marriage Proposal Rumor
04/01/2017
Will John Cena and Nikki Bella Trade The Wrestling Ring For Wedding Rings?
02/03/2017
The Carmella-Nikki Bella Feud Should Be Quite Interesting!
10/22/2016
Advertisement

Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *