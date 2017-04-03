Nikki Bella And John Cena Got Engaged At WrestleMania 33 After Beating The Miz And Maryse

After over four years of dating, John Cena and Nikki Bella are finally engaged. The proposal will go down in history as one of the biggest WrestleMania moments.

For days, wrestling fans were buzzing about the possibility of a public proposal, but there was no certainty because the 39-year-old actor has always been reluctant about getting married again and having children.

After winning the match against The Miz and Maryse, Cena got on one knee and asked the 33-year-old reality star to walk down the aisle with him. Al Roker from The Today Show was a guest announcer at the big event.

Here is what the Trainwreck star told his future bride: “This is what you wanted over a year ago. You broke your neck and did everything you could to come back because you wanted a WrestleMania moment. I’m so very proud of you.”

Cena was previously married to Elizabeth Huberdeau for three years. They divorced in 2012.

Some WrestleMania 33 viewers were not sure if the moment was real because the storyline involving Maryse and Bella got very personal at some point.

Bella’s opponent suggested that she was jealous of her ring. In a recent interview, Bella highlighted the personal angle of the feud.

The mixed tag team match was not spectacular because the wrestlers spent a lot of time avoiding each other. The Miz interacted quite a bit with the crowd, which made the encounter more enjoyable.

The marriage proposal was a touching moment that many were expecting, but the two lovebirds still managed to deliver.