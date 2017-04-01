Nikki Bella And John Cena Are Ready For WrestleMania 33 Battle Against The Miz And Maryse Amid Marriage Proposal Rumor

Nikki Bella and John Cena are getting ready for a huge moment at WrestleMania 33 on Sunday, April 2 at the Camping World Stadium, in Orlando, Florida when they take on The Miz and Maryse in a tag team match.

Rumors are swirling around that the whole thing may end up in a real-life engagement for the two wrestling stars who have been together since 2012.

The rapper and actor was previously married to Elizabeth Huberdeau from 2009 to 2012. When it was revealed that Bella and Cena were dating, he made sure to insist that he did not want to get married again or have children.

However, it seems that he has evolved a bit on these matters over the years because he just cannot stop telling the world how amazing the female wrestler is.

Him❤ A post shared by Nikki Bella (@thenikkibella) on Mar 31, 2017 at 5:18pm PDT

In a new interview that surfaced online over the weekend, Cena stated: “I will tell everyone who will listen — Nicole is the most inspiring person I’ve met and that is why I love her.”

He did not stop there and explained the significance of tomorrow’s event for him.

The Trainwreck actor shared: “You can mention that I’ve headlined with The Rock, and I have been part of a lot of WresleMania moments, but this moment tomorrow, to me, is the most important of all because I get to spend it with the person I love and do what I love. So this is the one I will remember. Everyone always asks me what is my favorite match and the answer is always the same — the next one. But when you ask me that after Sunday, my answer will be: The second I was in a WrestleMania ring alongside Nicole and kicking some butt!”

To fuel the engagement reports, it was revealed that Bella will be taking a little time off after the match tomorrow to treat a neck injury.

It is possible; the writers could include an engagement in a storyline where she has to be away for a period of time.