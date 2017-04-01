FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
prince taylor swift justin bieber john legend elton john katy perry selena gomez drake ciara beyonce fadi fawaz mariah carey adele fetty wap Karlie Kloss lady gaga zayn malik jeremiah stansbury the weeknd liam payne nicki minaj
Home » Music

Nightmare Husband! PRINCE’s Wife Reveals He Would “Humiliate” And Manipulate Her!

Nick Markus Posted On 04/01/2017
0
0


princeSource: billboard.com

Although he was a beloved rock icon, as a husband, Prince was a nightmare! At least that’s what his first wife, Mayte Garcia, to whom he was married for ten years claims in her new tell-all book, The Most Beautiful: My Life With Prince.

According to Garcia, Prince not only manipulated and bullied her during their marriage but also abandoned and “humiliated” her in the aftermath of a family tragedy.

The wife claims that they met when she was only 16 years old and he insisted she changes her name to Arabia. Despite her refusal to do such a thing, the singer called her Arabia even in letters.

At 17 she joined his world tour and he became her legal guardian. During that time he only paid her $300 per week and she was forced to steal scraps from the room service carts left in the hallway at hotels.

Prince would punish her when he thought she ate too much and even humiliated her in front of his dancers.

In addition, he required her to always dress nicely.

“One off day I arrived wearing sweatpants, and Prince made me go home and change,” she writes. “I was annoyed and humiliated.”

He even ordered her to get V-shaped bangs despite her reluctance.

In 1996, their infant son, Amiir died and during the mother’s grieving time, Prince would never be by her side. Once, the woman got an infection and she asked him to accompany her to the hospital but Prince looked straight ahead and shook his head.

Garcia was so devastated that she thought about committing suicide. After Amiir’s death, she suffered a miscarriage and the tragedy added to her depression even more.

Advertisement

When she delivered the sad news to Prince, he allegedly said “I need to get back to the studio” and “walked toward the door.”

Post Views: 0


Read more about prince

You may also like
Prince’s Wife Tells All About The Star’s Involvement With Scientology!
03/30/2017
Prince’s family members put their feud on hold for the AMAs
11/21/2016
Will we see more music released by Prince?
10/15/2016
Advertisement

Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *