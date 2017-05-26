Nightmare Boss Steve Harvey’s Former Employees “Couldn’t Be Happier” About His Los Angeles Move!

Steve Harvey has finally relocated to Los Angeles, and his former employees couldn’t have been happier to get rid of the man! The staffers are free from the nightmare boss. According to new reports, the television personality had been treating his staff members horribly, which means that his decision to suddenly leave them behind, without even announcing his departure may not be that bad after all.

While most people would be deeply affected to lose their jobs, it looks like Harvey’s former team perceive the layoff as an escape from having to work for the man.

That is what a few of those fired by Harvey have revealed recently.

The Chicago team revealed that they were more relieved than sad to be left behind by the man they worked with for years.

Although it was disappointing how he just relocated to Los Angeles without them and even “forgot” to announce them of it, it was not as surprising as we would’ve expected.

The staffers were used to such snubs, so the news of his departure was seen as a good change in their professional lives.

As you may already know, Harvey only took along with him a few of his original staff members.

“Steve didn’t offer interviews to many people who have been with him since the beginning,” one former employee of the TV star claimed, adding that Harvey did not address them about the move.

“He’s never said a word about them losing their jobs, and these are die-hard, loyal staff members.”

What do you think of this mess? Do you believe Steve Harvey was so cruel to his staffers that they would rather lose their jobs than continue working for him?