Nicole Williams Married Larry English: “We’re Both So Full Of Love In This Moment”

The WAGS LA star Nicole Williams tied the knot with her fiance Larry English at the Montage Laguna Beach this Friday. They told E! News that they are full of love right now and that it was an incredible journey getting here as that they couldn’t be happier.

They are both very overjoyed and excited abut the future, and we also wish them all the best.

The couple got engaged in the season two finale of the hit E! series this past September. William was on a trip together with her friends when English surprised her proposing with the most beautiful Ritani ring.

Before he got down on one knee, English told his love one who has been his girlfriend for four years the following lovely words:

“I really felt like I had to come over here because you didn’t have nothing to wear on your left hand. So, I thought I needed to come over here to bring you something to weigh your left hand down a little bit more.”

“So, this was the reason I was coming here because I wanted to bring this to you,” he continued as he got extremely emotional.

When he discussed all the details about the proposal and what she was feeling back then, Williams admitted that she was living in the most beautiful fairytale at the time and she was engaged to the man of her dreams.

After getting engaged, Williams also started talking about babies and on one episode she even said that she really wants to have a baby tomorrow or as soon as possible.

Should we be expecting a baby English to come anytime soon? We don’t know yet, but we just have to wait and see what will happen.

Anyway, we wish the married couple all the joy in the world and congratulations on their wedding!

You can check out more of Nicole and Larry’s big day soon. You’ll get more juicy details when E1’s series WAGS LA will return for season three which is scheduled on Thursday, August 24 at 9 p.m. ET/PT only on E! So, make sure to save that day and stay tuned for more upcoming info.