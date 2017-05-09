Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Faces Mommy-Shamers After Uproar Over Son Lorenzo Dominic LaValle’s Tantrum

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is a real mama bear and should not be messed with.

Sunday night, Snooki, of “Jersey Shore,” took to Instagram where she shared a beautiful selfie that featured her son, Lorenzo Dominic LaValle, 5, on the background and it created a load of drama for the petite reality star.

Snooki originally posted the picture to show off her beautiful floral maxi dress and platform shoes, but little Lorenzo was busy rolling on the floor and having a tantrum.

Aware that her son was behaving badly, the reality television personality captioned the photo: “Sunday funday! Don’t mind my tantrum kid in the back.”

The mommy-shamers, who apparently have perfect children and homes, were quick to attack the former dancer and professional wrestler for being a bad parent.

Sunday funday! Don't mind my tantrum kid in the back. π€·π½ββοΈπ€¦π½ββοΈ ( Floral Maxi dress @thesnookishop ) A post shared by Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi (@snooki) on May 7, 2017 at 6:17am PDT

One person told Snooki she was a bad mother because she left her son unattended on a dirty floor to please her fans with a selfie.

The person shared: βCan’t be sanitary for [your] boy to mop your bathroom floor with his body.β

The former “Snooki & Jwoww” star fought back with the following comment: βPay attention to my kids? Excuse me, but are you in my house seeing what kind of mother I am? Go enjoy your Sunday instead of talking sh– to me on an Instagram photo.β

π @thesnookishop A post shared by Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi (@snooki) on May 4, 2017 at 5:31pm PDT

Mrs. Polizzi received some much-needed help from her followers.

A supporter wrote: “Beautiful and I have 3 kids that are grown and and a grandbaby tantrums happen daily.”

Another individual revealed: “The best way to handle a tantrum is to ignore it. You look great in that dress by the way!”

One mother summarized the situation with this comment: “Omg. There are soooooooo many perfect parents on here! Every mom knows that when your kid is throwing a fit it’s best to ignore them. When you react, they continue to do it.”

Offspring ππΎππ½β€ A post shared by Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi (@snooki) on Mar 28, 2017 at 3:19pm PDT

As stated above, Snooki is a fighter, who took part in WrestleMania XXVII, so do not play with her.