Nicole Scherzinger Showed Off Her Curves And Flexibility In Skimpy Bikini! Take A Look At The Hot Pics!

Nicole Scherzinger singer has taken to her social media account to share some pics of her doing the perfect split. She was chilling by the pool in Los Angeles when it all happened.

Nicole never fails to amaze everyone with her amazing body. The former Pussycat Dolls member treated her 3 million Instagram followers with some new sexy photos this Sunday.

In the pictures, she was doing split while she was flaunting her fantastic figure.

In the first photo, Nicole was lying down by the poolside while she was striking a sexy pose.

I'm going to miss you #LA. ☀️ A post shared by Nicole Scherzinger (@nicolescherzy) on Jun 18, 2017 at 9:25pm PDT

She was wearing a skimpy leopard bikini which barely covered her body. Her hair looked as if it were soaking wet and she captioned the photos saying that she is going to miss LA.

The second pic saw Nicole doing a perfect split, and she was smiling while lifting one of her hands up. She also captioned this picture, and she wrote the following:

There's beauty in letting go…Let go of your fear and inhibitions❣️🙌🏽💫💋Hope everyone had a beautiful and blessed Sunday and #happyfathersday! 🌺 A post shared by Nicole Scherzinger (@nicolescherzy) on Jun 18, 2017 at 9:40pm PDT

‘There’s beauty in letting go…Let go of your fear and inhibitions. Hope everyone had a beautiful and blessed Sunday and #happyfathersday!’

Her fans marveled over her incredible beauty in the comment section, and one of them wrote that ‘Nicole is so funny and down to earth. She is such a beautiful soul.’ ‘O yes yes Nicole looking stunning and gorgeous as ever,’ another commented.

Nicole also spent the day dancing with a male friend, and she shared on her Instagram account videos of her showing off her moves as she appeared to be twerking to a song somewhere near the pool.

She captioned the video saying: ‘Ahhh yea ‘sloowly’ baby!’ She previously posted another video of her dancing inside a house. ‘Yeahh we still dancing.’

This is not the first time that she appears very ‘undressed’ considering her wardrobe malfunction from May 20.

The 38-year-old multi-talented star accidentally flashed her underwear as she strolled along the street in a stunning backless dress. However, Nicole failed to notice that her risque gown had ridden up, exposing her cream-colored knickers. On the other hand, we really don’t mind seeing more of her fantastic figure!