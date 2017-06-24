FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
angelina jolie bella thorne mariah carey Kate Beckinsale amal clooney brad pitt bill cosby ashton kutcher Matt Rife carrie fisher johnny depp leonardo dicaprio Seth Rogen beyonce gal gadot jennifer aniston michael jackson drew barrymore jimmy giannopoulos Emmy Rossum Ansel Elgort
Home » Hollywood

Nicole Richie Looks Like A Skeleton In Horrifying New Pictures! Is The Star Healthy?

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 06/24/2017
0
900 Views
0


Nicole RichieSource: lifeandstylemag.com

Nicole Richie looks like she could disintegrate any moment now. The star looks so thin that there is no way she is healthy and her fans, as well as her close ones, are very worried.

The star was spotted recently out and about in Los Angeles, and the photos taken by the paparazzi look horrifying.

Maybe Richie should take more care about what she is eating and how much because her skeleton-thin frame is very worrisome.

Fans certainly know that Nicole Richie has always been skinny and the loose clothes she wore on the outing managed to hide her weight loss.

However, the star’s clavicle was bonier as it peaked out of the low-cut navy blue top.

nicole richie scarry skinnySource: radaronline.com

The pin-striped palazzo pants she wore were practically floating around her legs with little to no skin contact!

Nicole Richie was caught by the photographers taking her nine-year-old daughter Harlow to tennis lessons in Westwood and the pre-teen’s frame looked almost bigger than her adult mother’s.

Richie also displayed poor posture – a result of her extremely low weight.

It seems like Nicole Richie is still giving in Hollywood’s pressure and still losing weight even though she obviously doesn’t need it.

We hope the star ca stay healthy and that she doesn’t have an eating disorder.

Advertisement

Do you believe Richie’s weight is putting her life in danger or is she perfectly fine the way she currently is?

Post Views: 900

Read more about nicole richie

Advertisement

You may also like
Nicole Richie and Joel Madden’s Marriage is Over
12/30/2016
Nicole Richie To Host The 2016 Environmental Media Association Awards
10/10/2016
 
Read Next

Advertisement
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *