Nicole Richie and Joel Madden’s Marriage is Over

Nicole Richie and Joel Madden’s marriage is on the verge of crumbling down completely nowadays and the relationship is definitely going to come to an end if the two don’t make any efforts to keep it afloat. Is the marriage even worth saving? Many think not.

According to sources close to the troubled couple, the whole drama is caused by the fact that Richie’s rocker husband is rumored to be meeting with a lot of other women behind his wife’s back. Madden however claims that he has never cheated on Nicole and that his meet-ups are only fake rumors started by fans. Richie is having none of it however – she is so sick of his alleged cheating that she has even taken off her wedding ring.

“There is only so much a woman can take and she is beyond her breaking point,” shared the insider.

Richie’s displeasure with her husband’s shenanigans is pretty obvious. The couple was spotted alongside their kids at LAX recently and the woman was visibly upset.

Their marriage was reportedly getting better for a while due to his efforts to change his destructive behavior. However, it did not take long for the man to return to his bad ways.

“After last year’s rough patch, things got a little better because he was starting to actually try. At the same time, [she] and Joel became like a tight family with his brother Benji and Cameron [Diaz]. But it has gotten to the point now where even Cameron tells her she should not be putting up with him.”

The conflicts between the two are even showing in their intimate times which, according to the insider, have ceased to exist altogether lately. “The two of them have been in a sexless marriage now for months and months and it’s gotten so bitter between them that they cannot even be around each other.”