Nicole Kidman’s Outrageous Emmy Awards Diva Demands Exposed!

According to new reports, the ‘best actress’ winner was really rude to the staff behind the cameras. Last night at the Emmy Awards, Nicole Kidman shocked the audience when she kissed Alexander Skarsgård in front of her husband Keith Urban following her award win for her role on Big Little Lies.

But apparently, her onstage smooch was not as shocking as what took place backstage.

An insider revealed that Kidman always acts like a diva and this year’s Emmys wasn’t an exception.

‘She always thinks the show should revolve around her. She’s not the friendliest person to be around, and she was quite rude to staff and production last night. Nicole demanded that she get two dressing rooms — one for her and one for her large team that she brought with her,’ the source revealed.

In addition, the star, who also wore mismatching shoes on the red carpet, asked for a lot not only backstage.

According to an on-set insider, she refused to sit in her assigned seat during the show.

Kidman would only occupy the audience seat for a little while and had to get a seat filler for the rest of the time.

The source also added that the diva was not at all surprised she won and the entire time she showed off about it to people before the winners were announced.

Do you believe Nicole Kidman is a diva?