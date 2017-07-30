FREE NEWSLETTER
Nicole Kidman: Second Season Of ‘Big Little Lies’ Is Sadly ‘Very Up In The Air’

Nick Markus Posted On 07/30/2017
nicole kidman

On Saturday, at the summer Television Critics Association press tour, Nicole Kidman addressed the future of the hit HBO series which landed the 50-year-old actress an Emmy nomination for her role as Celeste. The star did not want the fans to get their hopes up regarding the possibility of a second season.

‘There is an abundance of ideas and if we can wrestle them into a script form, then yes. But right now, it’s very up in the air, unfortunately, but that’s just what it is,’ Kidman revealed.

According to reports, it looks like a potential obstacle for a new chapter could be Reese Witherspoon’s new TV project with Friends co-star Jennifer Aniston.

Kidman also discussed director Jean-Marc Vallee’s comments made in April that he is ‘not for’ a second season.

‘He directed all of the episodes, which is phenomenal. That is a massive undertaking, so he knows us so well. We’ll see,’ Kidman said of the man’s involvement in future episodes.

The actress also stated that she was surprised by the show’s immense popularity, and grateful to all of the fans who love and support Big Little Lies.

Her remarks come just days after HBO Programming President Casey Bloys revealed that the network reached out to Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty for a potential season two ideas.

Back in June, Kidman claimed she and Reese really want to reprise their roles, but it looks like fans will have to be patient and hope for the best because nothing is certain as of now.

The actress also revealed she and Witherspoon have had been working on storylines with Moriarty and David E. Kelley, creator of the miniseries.

Are you a fan of the show? Would you like to see more of the characters in a brand new season?

