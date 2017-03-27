Nicole Kidman Opens Up About Her Violent Scenes In Big Little Lies!

The Academy Award winner Nicole Kidman loves her new life working in TV dramas. Kidman is an executive producer on the HBO adaption of Liane Moriarty’s novel Big Little Lies and also stars in the television adaption.

She plays Celeste Wright – a beautiful and rich wife who is caught up in a world of vicious domestic abuse. Kidman opened up to the press about the difficulties of playing such an intense role.

She is working with Alexander Skarsgard, who plays her husband; and explained the importance of experiencing the raw emotions to convey the life of a victim of violence.

Nicole was left in legitimate physical pain from shooting the scenes with Alexander Skarsgard. The 49-year-old actress said that the scenes made her feel “very weird.”

The actress told Vulture “Afterward, I would just be quite. I would go home and be quiet. After we shot some of the really, really violent scenes, I was in a lot of pain myself. My body was.”

The 49-year-old actress portrays Celeste Wright in the drama series, who is trapped in an abusive relationship with husband Perry who is played by Alexander Skarsgard and she found her own response to the scenes "very weird."

She went on to explain that it was very strange and very uncomfortable. It wasn’t a good feeling for her, but she felt as if she had to tap into the trauma of what that experience would be like for a woman. The pain is a required experience for the representation of domestic violence.

“It’s probably one of the hardest roles I’ve had to talk about because I’m still very raw about it if that makes any kind of sense. It’s weird.”