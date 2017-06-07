FREE NEWSLETTER
Awards

Nicole Kidman Gave An Inspiring Speech About Defying Age In Hollywood At Glamour Awards

Brandon Fitch Posted On 06/07/2017
Source: mirror.co.uk

After playing an abused wife in Big Little Lies and an adoptive mother in Lion, Nicole Kidman has been taking Hollywood and also various award shows by storm. The 49-year-old actress lit up the stage on Tuesday night with her very inspiring speech revolving around the subject of defying ageism in Hollywood.

Nicole Kidman, Holly Willoughby, and Liam Payne have led the arrivals for the event.

Nicole had the speech when she accepted the award for the Best Film Actress at the 14th Annual British Glamour Awards.

The event was held at the Berkeley Square Gardens in London, and Jennifer Saunders from Absolutely Fabulous was the host.

The night’s other important winner included Bridget Jones’ Baby director Sharon Maguire who won the Best Filmmaker Award.

Jennifer Hudson was named the magazine’s Trailblazer and Jourdan Dunn was named top entrepreneur. Sharon Horgan won best Comedy Actress.

Regarding Kidman’s acceptance speech, Keith Urban’s lady love said that her winning is an amazing early birthday gift.

‘I want to tell all the women out there—it is not over at 40. It is not even over at 50. I’m going to take this as a birthday present—I’m about to turn 50 in two weeks, and I never thought this would be one of my best years.’

Nicole Kidman initially broke out in Hollywood in 1989 with the lead role in the Phillip Noyce-directed movie called Dead Calm which is a thriller and in which also starred Billy Zane.

The actress was in her early 20s when she starred in this film. Her first role was in an Australian TV movie called Skin Deep back in 1983.

After 34 years, her career is greater than ever before. She went from an ingenue to Tom Cruise’s wife, to life as a single woman, and now she became a mother, a wife and also a superstar.

What more could she possibly want from life? What keeps her career thriving for so many iterations?

Advertisement

She was once asked about her four kids, and she shared her emotions with the public. She confessed that they are her driving force in life and the maternal force of who she is is incredibly strong. It is so strong that it taps into everything that she feels and she can put it in her work as well.

