Nicole Kidman Explained Her Weird Oscars 2017 Clap AKA ‘Seal Clap’

Nicole Kidman did not win an Oscar last month, but she was one of the most talked about celebrities from the big event.

It all started with her appearance on the red carpet of the ceremony, which led to a lot of Internet searches for information about Tom Cruise’s ex-wife.

Moreover, while some were focused on the winners and the speeches, most people were puzzled by Kidman’s unique clapping style. The cool kids have dubbed it the “seal clap.”

The Internet went crazy about the whole thing for days. The 49-year-old Hawaii native is finally talking about what happened on February 26 in Los Angeles.

The Big Little Lies actress appeared this week on the Australian radio show called Kyle and Jackie O, and she opened up about the confusing incident.

One of the co-hosts of the program, Kyle Sandilands, started by sharing with the audience his theory on what had happened. He explained: “It’s because of the rings you idiots, like that’s why she’s clapping like that – she doesn’t want to damage the jewels!”

The mother of four then went on to provide more details, Kidman said: “Yes, YES! I’m so glad you clarified that because it was really awkward! I was like gosh, I want to clap, I don’t want to NOT be clapping, which would be worse, right? ‘Why isn’t Nicole clapping?'”

The star of Rabbit Hole continued: “So therefore I’m clapping bit it was really difficult because I had a huge ring on that was not my own, but it was absolutely gorgeous, and I was TERRIFIED of damaging it!”

Kidman ended the discussion by urging people to focus on more important things than the way she claps at an awards show.