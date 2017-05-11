Nicole Kidman Doesn’t Waste Her Time On Bad Pizza – Check Out The Reason For Which She Spits Out Giada’s Pizza!

Everybody knows by now that Nicole Kidman is not the kind of Hollywood star that holds back just for the sake of her image or for the interests of someone else. She proved this again during a recent Ellen appearance.

Kidman was offered the opportunity to have a bite of Giada’s Pizza which is a very popular Italian restaurant run by the famed chef Giada De Laurentiis.

The Big Little Lies actress wasn’t impressed at all by the pizza sample, and she just might be the first human to spit out Giada’s gourmet offering on national TV.

She also gave some fair critique of the pizza slice in front of the surprised audience.

People magazine reported that Nicole Kidman was only her fresh and honest self when the talk show hostess brought her together with the famous chef Giada De Laurentiis for a cooking session.

All three of them follows Giada’s recipe for one of the restaurant’s best pizzas which included artichoke arancini and focaccia with clementines and fennel.

The cooking session seemed very entertaining for Kidman as well as for the audience and both DeGeneres and De Laurentiis.

Ellen DeGeneres was the first one to have a bite of the finished product, and the host was visibly trying very hard to chew on the piece of pizza which she struggled to tear off with her teeth.

When it was Kidman’s turn to have a taste she told Giada that the pizza was a bit “tough” as she didn’t want to criticize it more harshly on TV.

“Nicole, it has been sitting there for like five hours!” explained Giada. “I hate doing these things for that reason!”

All three ladies began laughing about the whole situation even if it was pretty clear that Kidman’s criticism wasn’t exactly the most appropriate way of saying things.

The Big Little Lies star spat the pizza bit into a napkin instead of forcing it down. Well, what can we say? This is not the most lady-like thing to do, Ms. Kidman!