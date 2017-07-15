Nicole Kidman Celebrates 50 By Putting Her Nipples On Display For Risque Photo Shoot

Nicole Kidman proved once again that age is most definitely just a number after stripping down and putting her nipples on full display. This happened for a risque new photo shoot.

The actress stunned in a new shoot for Love Magazine where her nipples are front and center on the magazine’s cover for August.

She posed in a tight red swimsuit and a cowboy hat, and this was possibly done as a nod to her husband – cowboy superstar Keith Urban.

The publication posted the latest cover to their official Instagram account on July 14 and revealed in the caption that Nicole actually admitted that she somewhat regrets stripping down for the bearing shoot afterward.

‘I thought about this shoot afterward. I was like, what was I doing?’ Kidman said after stripping down to a swimsuit and showing off her nipples for the shoot just weeks after turning 50-years-old.

Nicole then joked that she must have lost her mind.

‘How are the shots? Do they look crazy?’ she then asked after recalling how she got pretty close to nude for the magazine.

Even if Nicole didn’t reveal what inspired her to strip down and to show off a whole lot of skin for the magazine’s latest cover, it was just last month that she spoke out about age being just a number when she was accepting her award for Best Film Actress at the 14th Annual British Glamour Awards in London.

‘I want to tell all the women out there – it is not over at 40. It is not even over at 50,’ Kidman said at the British award show on June 6, for E! Online.

‘I’m going to take this as a birthday present,’ she continued during her speech. ‘I’m about to turn 50 in two weeks, and I never thought this would be one of my best years.’