Nicole Kidman Admits She Had A Rage Attack After Filming ‘Big Little Lies’ Violent Rape Scene

Nicole Kidman played a victim of emotional and physical suffering on the set of HBO’s Big Little Lies. It seems that the rape scene from the end of the movie took a grave toll on her.

Many viewers have complained that the scene was very painful to watch, for Nicole it seems to have been incredibly painful to film and the be able to get the scene out of her mind afterward.

During an interview, she opened up about feeling humiliated much longer after the cameras stopped rolling after she did the scenes of violent domestic abuse.

She previously also admitted having taken pain medication after being heavily bruised on the filming set.

In addition to physical pain, she also felt a lot of emotional pain from filming such violent scenes with the on-screen husband, played by Alexander Skarsgard.

During the interview, she opened up about feeling humiliated, angry and devasted in the aftermath of filming the violent rape scene in the last episode of Season 1:

‘I just felt completely humiliated and devastated. And angry inside.’

She recalled lying on the floor in her underwear after she was literally thrown around. As she was lying there, she remembered that she couldn’t get up and she did not want to get up either.

The director, Jean-Marc had to put a towel over her in between takes.

Nicole Kidman: "We don't get the choices as much w/ our careers … we have to be there to take care of everything" https://t.co/lGcGS1plAy pic.twitter.com/QH2Ro7nkyd — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) June 7, 2017

Nicole Kidman’s brutal experience on the set of Big Little Lies was not comfortable with her husband, Keith Urban either.

She revealed that her husband of 11 years was also extremely distressed and devastated seeing her covered in profound and massive bruises.

Skarsgard who played the character who was responsible for all of her injuries both physical and emotional and the sexual abuse done to Kidman’s character opened up on how he gave her lots of hugs to shake off the intensity on the set of Big Little Lies.

‘It was very important to reconnect after shooting those scenes. We made a point of checking in with each other, giving each other a hug.’ Big Little Lies is a darkly comedic tale of murder and mischief that happens in the tranquility of the beachfront town of Monterey, Calif.

Advertisement

Big Little Lies is a darkly comedic tale of murder and mischief. The action happens in the tranquility of the beachfront town of Monterey, Calif.