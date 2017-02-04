According to new reports, Nicole Curtis is ruthless when it comes to her son Harper.

“I know he loves his mom but it doesn’t look like he’s missing out on anything here,” Shane Maguire’s niece Georgia Jackson claimed.

19 year old Jackson is currently spending time in Maguire’s New Zealand hometown with the boys, and claims he is doing just fine without his mother.

Curtis insisted that she joins her ex and her son in New Zeeland because Harper is still being breast-fed and she was concerned about spending time away from the infant. The court ruled in favor of Maguire, and Curtis retaliated by filing Harper’s passport incorrectly.

“She breastfeeds for control,” Jackson claimed. “It’s the little bit of manipulation left.”

“She tried to ruin the trip for my Nana,” Jackson added. “She emailed her and told her Shane was coming which was a surprise.”

“Usually when stuff happens that Nicole doesn’t like, she’ll go and tell my Nana,” she explained, noting that they keep in touch via email.

The former pair has been fighting over the now 20 months old Harper pretty much ever since he was born in 2015.

Curtis has recently talked about the custody issues by posting on Facebook: “If you see me over the next week -I thank you from the bottom of my heart for not judging why I don’t have a little one strapped to me-why I’m working 24/7 when I should be at home being mommy or why I might be having a glass of wine with my friends—I would given my choice be with my little one.”

Upon Maguire and son Harper’s return to the United States Curtis will get to have custody of the baby.

“Shane is absolutely devastated that he will not see Harper for two weeks,” Jackson said of the arrangement.