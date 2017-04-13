FREE NEWSLETTER
Nicole Brown’s Nephew Agrees With Caitlyn Jenner That O.J. Simpson Is Guilty!

Nick Markus Posted On 04/13/2017
caitlyn jenner robert kardashian oj simpsonSource: etonline.com

Caitlyn Jenner has revealed that she thinks O.J. Simpson is guilty and now, Nicole Brown’s nephew has come forward to state that he completely agrees.

Sean Brown opened up about what he believes of Caitlyn’s wild allegations she made in her memoir, The Secrets of My Life.

“Caitlyn’s point of view certainly makes sense,” he said. “My family and I have always believed OJ is guilty.”

“I absolutely think OJ’s guilty, and I think there were people who knew he was guilty,” he added.

Caitlyn wrote in her book that none other than Robert Kardashian sort of told her his client was, in fact, guilty, but he still defended him in court because, as Caitlyn believes, Robert had something to prove to his ex Kris Jenner.

When asked if he remembers ever thinking that O.J. had something dark in his soul, the victim’s nephew stated that he was only 7 years old and it’s hard to recall, especially because his family kept him away from the scandal.

“I don’t know. I was only 7 years old. I was so young, and we were sheltered from it.”

Even though Sean was way too young to remember the Trial of the Century in its full glory, Jenner was as close to it as possible and she really thinks that Simpson “was the most narcissistic, egocentric, neediest a**hole in the world of sports I had ever seen, and I had seen a lot of them.”

Caitlyn then stresses that she believes he got away with a horrible double murder.

Brown shared that even though Simpson’s parole is very near, the family is still trying to distance themselves from the horrible crime and move on with their lives.

As for him, Sean is trying not to even think about it and prefers to focus on his loved ones and the good things in life.

