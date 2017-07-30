Nicky Hilton Tries To Hide Her Pregnancy In New York City

Nicky Hilton has been mad busy lately. The Hilton hotel heir recently stepped out in New York City and her day was stressful. As you know, a Hilton’s idea of therapy is one of a retail-oriented nature.

The 33-year-old woman, who announced she was having a baby with a Rothschild, 32, mixed casual and stylish while shopping at Barney’s.

In case you’re wondering what she wore when she left her house, the famous socialite went out and was caught in a blue and white striped number that featured thin straps and off-the-shoulder-sleeves that were mad sexy.

And what was the woman wearing for her feet?

Nicki was caught wearing brown heels with criss-cross-straps and gold hardware.

As you know, she’s 5’7″, but in heels, she looks stunning in a 5’11” frame.

In case you weren’t aware, Nicki is around four months pregnant.

But she’s barely showing it.

It looks like the model and Hilton heir knows how to keep it real amid allegations of women being too demanding in the sense of how they portray themselves in the media.

When she was being interviewed by the Daily Mail, she said, “It was a Marie Antoinette costume themed party so she was wearing a corset so no one could tell.”

The source revealed, “They always wanted to give Lily-Grace a sibling close in age, as they both have.”

