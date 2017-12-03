Nicki Minaj’s Rumored Boyfriend Nas Is Trying To Convince Her To Get More Serious About Their Relationship

Nas is aware that Nicki Minaj has had her share of heartbreak and is doing everything in his power to convince her that he is the one. Now, the question is, will she give him a fair chance?

While in her music, Minaj is bold, fierce, and has a no BS attitude, her love life is not as spectacular.

In the past years, the “Moment 4 Life” artist has had serious relationships with Safaree Samuels and Meek Mill.

The “Anaconda” rapper has always made it clear she is not the type to sleep around and is looking for her own version of JAY-Z because she sees herself as big as Beyoncé.

Minaj wants a man who will marry her and have a family while conquering the world by her side.

Sources said that Minaj was heartbroken that the romance with Mill did not work out because she saw the rapper as her equal.

The “Whatever You Need” emcee is a celebrity with a career and is well-respected in his field.

Since the split from Mill, Minaj has been rumored to be dating the legendary New York City artist.

The flamboyant diva first tried to keep the romance hidden, but over the summer she dropped the bombshell in the shape of a picture where she is cuddling with Nas.

However, a few weeks later she appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show where she said she was still single.

Moreover, she did reveal that she does enjoy sleepovers with Nas.

She continued to post pictures of the “If I Ruled The World (Imagine That)” rapper on her account where they are partying together, having fun driving around in vintage cars, or just chilling for the holidays.

Now a source has come out to say that Nas is desperately trying to make Minaj understand that he wants to put a ring on it.

According to the insider, Minaj is playing hard-to-get, but Nas is determined to prove his love to her.

Many of Minaj’s fans seem to agree that she should give him a chance and make this romance official.

Some supporters are begging Minaj to have a child with Nas.