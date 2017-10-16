FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Entertainment

Nicki Minaj’s Nemesis Remy Ma Debuts Orange Hair In Stunning Photo As Her Friend Fat Joe Says The Feud Was A Bad Idea

Mel Walker Posted On 10/16/2017
Remy Ma New Hair Nicki Minaj RivalInstagram

Remy Ma is ready for the fall season and has dyed her hair orange, and her fans unanimously agree that the new color looks fantastic on her.

Nicki Minaj’s nemesis debuted her new hairdo in a stunning photo where she is lounging in a chair wearing a sheer jumpsuit.

Papoose’s wife captioned the picture: “PrettyBrown @pristine_jewelers #7W6S #RemyMa #RemyMafia Thank you #DallasSouthernPride; I love y’all to death.”

The star of VH1’s Love & Hip Hop: New York recently revealed that she had completed her sophomore album and it will be out later this year or early 2018.

The “Lights, Camera, Action” MC said she is getting ready to drop a few surprises.

The rapper explained: “I do not want to dwell on what people expect to hear or what people want to hear. I want to tell my story the way that it is. I do not want to water it down, and I do not want to hype it up for the sake of hype. I just think that a lot of times with artists, we get pressured sometimes to do certain songs. I pretty much have gone in there with an ‘I-Don’[email protected]’ attitude. I love the way it is coming together.”

Music fans are eager to hear Remy’s life story, but they are mainly interested in her feud with Minaj.

Her friend and mentor, Fat Joe, recently weighed in on the “shETHER” drama by saying he did not know that the record was going to be released.

When he first heard the hit track, he told himself it was a bad idea, and it would only bring chaos.

The New York artist said: “Why are we getting into this? We got No. 1 songs. Why are we getting into the beef? That is not cool. I beefed with 50 Cent for seven years. I was like; it is not a go.”

He added: “I am looking at my phone and this ‘shETHER’ thing — never heard it. And then I heard it like you. And I was like, ‘Oh my God! Can’t nobody come back from this one!’ I just didn’t want the rap beef regardless. I knew what she did — she did her thing. But, nobody could come back from that.”

Some commenters say it would make more sense for Remy to build her brand up instead of tearing Nicki down.

3 Comments

Dee
10/16/2017 at 8:25 pm
Well said & to the point. I agree on all said.


Tammie Sillers
10/16/2017 at 7:50 pm
Like wtf if remy ma dont sit her a** down and take notes nikkie aint tripping she aint losing no money over this feud remy ma is ghetto and try to be classy at the same time cardi b is smashing her s**t so she better pick up a pen and paper and get to work asap


Steph
10/16/2017 at 5:43 pm
Moving forward Remy should focus on something other than Nicki Minaj. Shether rah-rah yah-yah it’s over! While this chick dissing Nicki and Nicki acting like she scared Cardi B swooped in and did it on ’em. Remy wants to pick on the cute yella girl……take care of your child. Nicki didn’t lose a dime with the shether fiasco and Remy still bootleg. They should do a collaboration.

The beef between almost middle age females is quite embarrassing and leaning in the thirst lane.

Kiss and make-up….bishes. And watch Cardi B kill it!


