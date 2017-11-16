Nicki Minaj’s Ex, Safaree Samuels Drools Over ‘Paper’ Magazine Racy Cover – Is He Hoping For A Reunion?

Nicki Minaj just broke the Internet earlier this week when she unveiled the racy official cover for her Paper magazine. She took to her Instagram account on Tuesday, November 14 to share a photo of her going commando for Paper magazine’s cover for the December issue.

Anyway, I’m stopping bags like the TSA. Listen up u lil btchs, this a PSA A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on Nov 13, 2017 at 11:33am PST

The picture featured a pink background, showed three different versions of Nicki.

After the official photos were published online, it didn’t take long for Nicki Minaj’s ex-boyfriend, Safaree Samuels, to make it known just how beautiful he thinks she looks.

It seems that Safaree commented on numerous occasions on the pics.

He kept joking that the way she was dressed for the cover is exactly how he had imagined her to dress up for him when they were together.

Another comment Samuels left on Nicki’s Instagram showed a few heart emojis being placed underneath the photo.

Showing just how uninterested she is by her ex-boyfriend’s remarks, Nicki commented on her own photo by tagging rumored lover, Nas, and adding a heart emoji.

Safaree chose not to comment on the photo again, as he probably got the message that Nicki isn’t interested in getting back with him.

These two broke up back in 2014 following reports that the music producer had cheated on her on multiple occasions. Nicki didn’t stick around and accept that.

Since then, Samuels has made headlines, claiming Minaj owes him money and royalties for songs he claims to have written for previous albums.

‘To Break The Internet you have to have a big idea and an even bigger superstar, and Nicki Minaj is certainly that superstar. The best part is we didn’t get one Nicki, we got three,’ confessed Drew Elliott, Paper’s creative director regarding Nicki’s amazing photos. You can check out the pics on her Instagram account.