Nicki Minaj’s Brother Jelani Maraj Found Guilty Of Raping An 11-Year-Old Girl

Nicki Minaj’s older brother, Jelani Maraj, was found guilty of raping an 11-year-old girl by the judge and a jury of his peers. Maraj allegedly perpetrated the attack on the girl in Baldwin, New York.

The Long Island newspaper, Newsday, reported that Maraj, 38, was convicted of a felony charge of predatory sexual assault on a child and endangering her welfare.

Reportedly, Maraj “showed no emotion” when the jury came to their conclusion. As a result, Jelani will go to prison at the Nassau County Correctional Center in East Meadow, New York.

Furthermore, Maraj faces twenty-five years to life in incarceration and plans to appeal according to his attorney-at-law, David Schwartz.

The girl, who is now 14-years-old, testified that her stepfather at the time, Maraj, repeatedly sexually assaulted her between April and November of 2015 while her mother was at work.

The defense claimed the allegations against the 38-year-old brother of Nicki Minaj were an attempt to extort $25 million from Minaj.

Maraj’s ex-wife vehemently denied this allegation. Additionally, Maraj’s brother who is now 10-years-old said he saw Maraj’s “private parts” touching his sister.

After Maraj became aware of the little boy witnessing the incident, he attempted to scare him away from telling his mother by slapping him in the face.

Maraj said to the little boy that if he told anybody, he would never see his mother again. Prosecutors during the notorious trial said DNA evidence corroborated the allegations against him.

A scientist stated that a stain on a pair of the pajamas belonging to the young girl was a 1 in 291 billion matches to Maraj. Additionally, the defense said it might have been contaminated with different laundry. Minaj did not testify in court or address the conviction.