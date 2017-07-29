Nicki Minaj’s Booty Defeats Drake In Epic Staring Contest And Photo Goes Viral

Nicki Minaj’s booty is in a league of its own and was able to challenge most of the competition over the years.

We just got another proof of how irresistible Minaj’s derriere is. The talented female hip-hop star and her good friend, Canadian music star Drake, were spotted at the Fam Jam celebrity soccer match on Friday.

Although Drake is considered an expert in the big booty department after dating women like Jennifer Lopez, Bernice Burgos, and Rihanna, he could not resist staring at his frequent’s collaborator’s backside when the opportunity showed up.

The usually suave “Work” singer did not even try to pretend that he was looking elsewhere.

The “Moment 4 Life” artist shared the photos on social media and used the following captions: “Had fun watching the celebrity soccer game today. I would’ve scored way more than all of y’all. Drizzy played a great game. YMOE [Young Money Over Everything].”

Happy Birthday to the glue that holds Young Money together. @mackmaine4president my brotha for life. Stand up dude. Integrity on a trillion. ~ he got 504 on his jersey for New Orleans. I got 79 for the nmbr of hot 100 entries. Drizzy played a great game. YMOE. A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Jul 28, 2017 at 5:58pm PDT

Drake was always open about his obsession with his pal’s lower half and even rapped about it on the song, “Only,” which he did with her, Chris Brown, and Lil Wayne in 2014.

In it, he stated: “I never f**ked Nicki cause she got a man but when that is over then I am the first in line… she was sitting down on that big butt, but I was still staring at the t***ies though.”

Three years laters, the “Started from the Bottom” artist is still looking, and it seems that he does not plan on stopping anytime soon. Who can blame him?

Minaj has supposed tough rappers, going all soft. Earlier this week, her ex-boyfriend, Meek Mill, finally admitted that he was not totally over her despite pretending to be hard and slamming her on social media a few weeks ago.

Mill told a radio station about their breakup: “It was a win. I got Nicki when I was… like I came up. I always wanted Nicki my whole life. I use to talk…remember I had the rap about it. I bagged that. So that was a win of course. Of course breaking up with anyone you love is a loss. Period. Game time. Want me to make up a lie or something? It is so easy, to tell the truth now.”

With the Drake photo, we now have a clue why it is so hard for Mill to move on.