Nicki Minaj’s 2015 Court Testimony Unveils New Details In Meek Mill’s Case

Meek Mill was sentenced to a two- to four-year prison stint. He was found guilty of violating mandates handed down by Judge Genece E. Brinkley. Now, it seems that Nicki Minaj’s 2015 testimony on behalf of the Philly native is shedding new light on this troubling case.

VIBE obtained the court documents, and the transcript of Nicki’s 2015 testimony shows a lack of communication or clarification on the courts’ end that led to Meek’s regular courthouse appearances.

‘Right now no one really tells him what he can do. I don’t even think he has an idea of, you know, what you would want to see him do or how we could all help in Philly,’ Nicki confessed to Judge Brinkley.

‘You know, we both have a strong fan base in Philadelphia. I really wish we could team up and go to the schools, speak to the kids, do free shows here, because he’s such a great person,’ she continued.

‘As his lawyer said, he always credits you with saving his life, you know. He knows that you’ve given him a chance to achieve his dreams and to take care of his family.’

Meek’s issues with the legal system began at the age of 18, after catching a drug and gun charge.

Just after his debut studio album, Dreams and Nightmares catapulted his career, Meek landed back in court when he failed to get approval from Judge Brinkley to perform outside of his hometown.

He went back to prison from July 2014 to December 2014.

Two years later, Meek did not get the proper approval to travel outside of Philly and was tacked with 90 days of house arrest plus community service obligations.

During her 2015 testimony, Nicki said:.

‘I know that you look on my Instagram and stuff like that, but I would be a fool to ask someone that I love to jeopardize his freedom to be with me. We’re going to be together regardless. I can fly anywhere he’s at.’

Nicki was then asked to explain why Meek preferred staying in New York during Fashion Week in 2015 when he was supposed to travel to Miami for a performance.

‘So we were like, ‘Why would he fly to Miami and lose money and fly an entire entourage there?,” Nicki explained.

‘He never purposely does anything or ever goes purposely against the rules or his violations,’ Nicki added.

‘He would never want to be away from his son and lose freedom just for a show or to be around me. Absolutely not.’

Nicki closed her statement by stating her concerns about Meek’s overall wellbeing: ‘I think there are so many ways that he could be utilized in Philly outside of going to jail. I think that’s not beneficial.’ Now, Meek demands an immediate release from prison and more.