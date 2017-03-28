Nicki Minaj Won’t Quit – Minaj Just Signed A Deal Of A Lifetime

Nicki Minaj’s career keeps accelerating! Since her rise to prominence over 10 years ago, Nicki seems to get more and more popular by the day. The star currently has 77 million Instagram followers and has been juggling several different roles, a fashion and style pioneer, a recording artist, and now a model.

Minaj has just signed a deal with Wilhelmina International, one of the most successful modeling and talent agencies in the world. The agency is responsible for models like Gigi Hadid and promoting careers of celebrities like Shawn Mendes and Demi Lovato.

The rapper has joined the agency not long after making history for the most Billboard Hot 100 hits of any female artist in the history of recorded music.

Minaj, who is 34 now, told Vogue that she is up for the challenge.

“I love the synergy between my music and how it inspires my fashion,” she said. “My message is always celebrating your own style. I’m thrilled and honored to have signed with Wilhelmina — they get me.”

In a press release obtained by PEOPLE Magazine CEO of Wilhelmina, Bill Wachermann, claimed Minaj is a driving force in the world of fashion.

“We’re thrilled to work alongside Nicki Minaj and her team,” he said. “She is a style pioneer and icon.”

Minaj is notorious for her ostentatious brand of style showcased in her music video’s, on the red carpet, and even in appearances in movies like The Other Woman with Cameron Diaz and Kate Upton.

According to Vouge, Minaj has brought back the super long hairstyle that was once popularized by singers like Cher.

People in the fashion community have allegedly welcomed Minaj like a breath of fresh air for her original and audacious style and larger-than-life persona that is known to characterize her work.