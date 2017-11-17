FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
meek mill beyonce Jennifer Hudson bella thorne 21 Savage blake shelton kandi burruss drake nicki minaj mariah carey bella hadid kelly clarkson kanye west gwen stefani joe jackson shakira cardi b nick jonas Jason Aldean blac chyna taylor swift jay-z elton john
Home » Music

Nicki Minaj Wants To Collaborate With Beyonce For Duets Album

Brandon Fitch Posted On 11/17/2017
1
504 Views
0


Nicki Minaj Wants To Collaborate With Beyonce For Duets AlbumSource: youtube.com

Nicki Minaj wants to collaborate with Beyonce on an album. The two of them have already worked together on tracks including 2013’s ‘Feeling Myself’ and ‘***Flawless’ in the past, but Nicki is ‘open’ to joining forces with Beyonce again in the future.

 

She would like to release a joint LP to rival the one of Jay-Z and Kanye West. We are referring to ‘Watch The Throne’ compilation.

While discussing with Paper magazine, the ‘The Other Woman’ actress – whose full name is Onika Tanya Maraj – said:

‘I would be open to doing [that] if the time was right. I haven’t thought too much about that, though. The only person that I’ve seen a lot of people speak on, when talking about an album of that caliber, is Beyoncé ’cause we did ‘***Flawless’ [remix] and ‘Feeling Myself, ‘ and we’ve actually performed together.’

 

A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on

Nicki said that the project is unlikely to materialize shortly because of their busy schedules, though she knows their fans would love to see it happen.

Advertisement

‘I always see a lot of people saying, ‘Oh my gosh, a joint album with you guys would be really dope,’ but, you know, those are the kinds of things that are just wishful thinking from fans. They’re far-fetched because usually artists are in such different places in their personal lives and career lives that it’s hard to make that work,’ Nicki concluded. We’ll just have to wait and see is a collab between these two megastars will happen sometime in the future.

Post Views: 504

Read more about beyonce jay-z kanye west nicki minaj

Advertisement

You may also like
Nicki Minaj’s 2015 Court Testimony Unveils New Details In Meek Mill’s Case
11/17/2017
Kylie Jenner’s Has Pregnancy Cravings; She Splurges On Krispy Kreme Donuts
11/17/2017
Rob, Kanye And Disick Snubbed From The Kardashian Christmas Card – Kim Reveals This Year’s Exciting Theme With No Men!
11/16/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
1 Comment

SPARKLE
11/17/2017 at 7:16 am
Reply

Please no more plastic surgery you were such a cute girl. Stay revelant!


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *