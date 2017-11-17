Nicki Minaj Wants To Collaborate With Beyonce For Duets Album

Nicki Minaj wants to collaborate with Beyonce on an album. The two of them have already worked together on tracks including 2013’s ‘Feeling Myself’ and ‘***Flawless’ in the past, but Nicki is ‘open’ to joining forces with Beyonce again in the future.

She would like to release a joint LP to rival the one of Jay-Z and Kanye West. We are referring to ‘Watch The Throne’ compilation.

While discussing with Paper magazine, the ‘The Other Woman’ actress – whose full name is Onika Tanya Maraj – said:

‘I would be open to doing [that] if the time was right. I haven’t thought too much about that, though. The only person that I’ve seen a lot of people speak on, when talking about an album of that caliber, is Beyoncé ’cause we did ‘***Flawless’ [remix] and ‘Feeling Myself, ‘ and we’ve actually performed together.’

Nicki said that the project is unlikely to materialize shortly because of their busy schedules, though she knows their fans would love to see it happen.

‘I always see a lot of people saying, ‘Oh my gosh, a joint album with you guys would be really dope,’ but, you know, those are the kinds of things that are just wishful thinking from fans. They’re far-fetched because usually artists are in such different places in their personal lives and career lives that it’s hard to make that work,’ Nicki concluded. We’ll just have to wait and see is a collab between these two megastars will happen sometime in the future.