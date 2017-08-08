Nicki Minaj Vs. Rihanna: Which Of Drake’s Crushes Rocks Aqua Hair Best?

This is a really intriguing coincidence. Rihanna and Nicki Minaj both debuted new looks with bright hair in August. Which of Drake’s former flames rocks the look better?

We have a battle of blue! Rihanna marched in the Crop Over parade in Barbados on August 7.

While her outfit grabbed everyone’s attention, we couldn’t help but notice her new blue hair.

crawpova '17 #AuraForCropOva @aura_experience A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Aug 7, 2017 at 10:28am PDT

Barbados has promoted this massive event as one of the best parties in the world.

And since Rihanna is a featured guest, you know it’s going to be amazing!

She looked fabulous for the occasion, dressed in a barely-there bikini with lots of embellishments along her legs and on her wrists.

She wore a huge encrusted necklace along with gigantic pink, green, and blue feather wings.

Nicki Minaj was rocking a makeover of her own just days earlier! Barbie is rocking half-aqua, half-blonde hair.

Rihanna’s cut is shoulder-length with side bangs and smooth waves.

She styled it under a huge headdress for the Kadooment Day festival.

Nicki showed off her locks into a long pony, split down the middle by the two shocking colors.

Drake’s current gal is actually copying one of her famous old looks.

On Instagram, she posted pics with a similar look in 2010, asking fans if they liked the retro or updated look better.

Nicki seemed to be accusing Riri of stealing her look in an Instagram post calling herself a trendsetteer while giving the middle finger.

Trendsetter 🖕🏽👅 A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Aug 7, 2017 at 9:52am PDT

IS she saying that Rihanna jacked her style perhaps? We may never know, but let’s be honest, both ladies look amazing with aqua hair.

The look is fresh and fun and it really screams ‘summer’. Both Rihanna’s Carnival look and Nicki’s throwback half blonde half aqua are some amazing looks.