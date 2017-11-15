Nicki Minaj Visits Her Brother After Rape Conviction

Nicki Minaj visited her brother, Jelani Maraj, who is currently serving time in prison at the Nassau County Correctional Center in New York City. In a report from TMZ, the 34-year-old rapper went to the facility to see her mother as well as Maraj, whom she hasn’t seen for several years.

Maraj, 38, was found guilty by the court and jury for raping an 11-year-old girl whom for which he was supposed to be providing.

Celebrity Insider reported earlier that jurors convicted Maraj on a felony charge of predatory sexual assault on a child and also endangering the welfare of a minor.

According to reports, Maraj “showed no emotion” during the trial and currently faces a prison sentence of twenty-five years to life. His lawyer, David Schwartz, plans to appeal the sentence.

😋 A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on Nov 15, 2017 at 2:13pm PST

The girl, who is now 14-years-old, claimed that her stepfather, Maraj, repeatedly assaulted her while her biological mother was at work between April and November of 2015.

As a defense to the charges, Maraj’s attorney claimed it was merely extortion to get Nicki Minaj to pay $25 million to the child and her mother.

Newsday reported that her 10-year-old brother testified as well and said Maraj’s “private parts” touched his sister. Maraj knew the boy saw the whole thing and slapped him in the face and told him not to tell anyone otherwise he wouldn’t see his mother ever again.

Advertisement

Furthermore, DNA evidence corroborated the allegations, considering the semen sample on the pajama’s matched the DNA of Maraj. Minaj did not testify in the trial.