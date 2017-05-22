Nicki Minaj Unhappy Drake Complimented Vanessa Hudgens On The BBMAs!

Last night, the Billboard Awards took place, and a huge number of well-acclaimed starts were there. There were many great moments and some funnier ones, like what happened when Drake got on stage to accept his award.

It has to be noted that the nature of Drake’s relationship with Nicki Minaj is yet unknown, but the two were spotted cozying up together during the awards show,

Everything seemed to be going well between them until Drake started his acceptance speech that included some praising words, not for Minaj but for Vanessa Hudgens!

The problematic words were spoken by Drake when he accepted one of the many awards, Top 200 Billboard Artist.

After climbing on stage, the star became thoughtful before he finally said: “It’s crazy that we’re all here on Earth for a limited amount of time, and we gotta show love while we’re here.”

But he couldn’t just leave the stage without complimenting the admittedly gorgeous Vanessa Hudgens who hosted the awards show alongside Ludacris.

“I want to say, Vanessa Hudgens, you look incredible tonight,” he added.

Luckily enough, a camera was already on Nicki Minaj and promptly captured her shouting: “What about me?!”

Of course, the rapper looked stunning in a long, silver cutout dress that she put on after her opening performance alongside Lil Wayne, David Guetta, and Jason Derulo.

However, even though Drake felt like complimenting the show’s host first, the performer also had great some things to say about Minaj as well.

“I want to say, Nicki Minaj, I’m so glad we found our way back because I love you and I could never, ever see it any other way.”

What could that mean? Do you believe that Minaj and Drake could be more than just friends?

