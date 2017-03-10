Nicki Minaj Tears Into Remy Ma With Three Diss Songs And $500K Challenge

Remy Ma, where you at girl? Nicki Minaj has a half million dollar check with your name on it, and do not worry she knows your real name is Reminisce Mackie.

A few days ago, the “Lean Back” artist dropped two diss tracks called “Shether” and “Another One” where she targeted Minaj.

The New York rapper found all of Minaj’s weak points and highlighted them in a way to hurt her and destroy her career.

In the track “Shether,” Mrs. Mackie reminded the world that Minaj has a brother involved in a sex scandal, she pointed to the obvious that the singer had plastic surgery, and stated that she was cheating with Drake and Lil’ Wayne as she was dating her ex-boyfriend, Safaree Lloyd Samuels.

Social media was waiting patiently to hear how Minaj would respond.

Last night, The Harajuku Barbie dropped “No Frauds,” which featured her longtime collaborators – Lil’ Wayne and Drake.

Minaj did not fail and slammed the Terror Squad diva for having a ghostwriter.

The Trinidad and Tobago native rapped on the diss track: “Tried to drop ‘Another One’ / You was itching to scrap. You exposed your ghostwriter / Now you wish it was scrapped.”

Along with “No Frauds,” the colorful star also released “Changed It,” another collaboration with Lil’ Wayne, and “Regret In Your Tears.”

All three songs are doing well on the charts.

As if that was not enough, The “Other Woman” actress shared a lengthy note on Instagram entitled “stay in your … place, jealousy gets u no where,” where she offered Remy Ma a $500,000 challenge – book an interview without mentioning her name and the money is hers.

Minaj wrote: “U got 72 hours to drop a hit and I’ll give u half a million dollars if u can book ANY show or interview w/o mentioning the Queen name.”

The “Love & Hip Hop: New York” star has yet to answer.