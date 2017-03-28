Nicki Minaj Targets Mariah Carey With Nick Cannon Flirt After Remy Ma Collaboration: Report

Nicki Minaj and Mariah Carey are not people who let go of feuds quickly, and things are about to get more complicated between the two music superstars.
After spending a few weeks in Europe performing with Drake, Minaj, 34, returned to America and saw that two of her biggest nemeses had joined forces.
47-year-old Carey enlisted Remy Ma for the remix of her song “I Don’t.” Although Ma did not attack her rival directly, the collaboration was a clear signal – the legendary pop music diva wanted to pick a side in the hottest battle in hip-hop culture at the moment.
Then again, Carey and Minaj have a long history. It all started nicely in 2010 when the female rapper as a newcomer collaborated with the mother of two on the remix of “Up Out My Face,” a song from her unreleased album, Angels Advocate.
It was a beautiful moment artistically speaking, but the song did not do wonders on the charts. The ladies went their separate ways for a few years.
American Idol reunited them in 2012, but the experience was nightmarish for Carey who called it “hell.”
It got pretty serious, and at some point, Carey said she even feared for her safety. It is interesting to see that those two very accomplished individuals have decided to restart this fight.
To get back at Carey for her collaboration with Ma, Minaj has started making moves on her ex-husband, comedian Nick Cannon.
A source shared: “She DMed him on some cool stuff, letting him know she admires his work and his talents. He was thankful of course. It would be a lie to say Nicki doesn’t think he’s sexy because she does. She’s interested in connecting with him to see what can happen from there.”
It seems that is just the beginning.
You can call Nicki Minaj many things- but to continue to refer to her as a “rapper” is a bigger stretch than the skin pulled across her overly-enhanced surgical endowments. She’s a POP STAR- she’ll never be anything more or anything else. Until she writes, arranges, performs instrumentals or produces an original work it’s deceitful to refer to her as a musician, much less an artist. She is undoubtedly gifted-as a shameless self-promoter- which one has to respect. Does anyone seriously believe she would have any career to speak of were the soles of her feet not round? I’d like to suggest we call an end to the ridiculous practise of musical celebrities engaging in these pissing matches via “diss tracks.” They might instead put their money (and time) where there mouths are and do some good in the world. Challenge one another to see who can give the most BACK to those truly in need. Choose behavior other than degrading the disabled on social media. Present a lesson in dignity and humility rather than a study of shame and arrogance. The world is harsh enough without wealthy entertainers piling on just to pad their bank accounts. Take a page from Michelle Obama’s playbook: “when they go low, we go high.” Now- them’s fightin’ words we can ALL live by. Ain’t NO shame in HER game.