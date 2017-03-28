Nicki Minaj Targets Mariah Carey With Nick Cannon Flirt After Remy Ma Collaboration: Report

Nicki Minaj and Mariah Carey are not people who let go of feuds quickly, and things are about to get more complicated between the two music superstars.

After spending a few weeks in Europe performing with Drake, Minaj, 34, returned to America and saw that two of her biggest nemeses had joined forces.

47-year-old Carey enlisted Remy Ma for the remix of her song “I Don’t.” Although Ma did not attack her rival directly, the collaboration was a clear signal – the legendary pop music diva wanted to pick a side in the hottest battle in hip-hop culture at the moment.

Then again, Carey and Minaj have a long history. It all started nicely in 2010 when the female rapper as a newcomer collaborated with the mother of two on the remix of “Up Out My Face,” a song from her unreleased album, Angels Advocate.

It was a beautiful moment artistically speaking, but the song did not do wonders on the charts. The ladies went their separate ways for a few years.

American Idol reunited them in 2012, but the experience was nightmarish for Carey who called it “hell.”

It got pretty serious, and at some point, Carey said she even feared for her safety. It is interesting to see that those two very accomplished individuals have decided to restart this fight.

To get back at Carey for her collaboration with Ma, Minaj has started making moves on her ex-husband, comedian Nick Cannon.

A source shared: “She DMed him on some cool stuff, letting him know she admires his work and his talents. He was thankful of course. It would be a lie to say Nicki doesn’t think he’s sexy because she does. She’s interested in connecting with him to see what can happen from there.”

It seems that is just the beginning.