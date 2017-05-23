Nicki Minaj Talks With Ellen DeGeneres About Her Relationship With Nas

Queens, New York must have its Queen and King together. A picture of Nicki Minaj and Nas cuddling broke the internet and rumors that the two rap stars are dating quickly emerged. To complicate things even more, the “Anaconda” singer dropped some few hints at Ellen DeGeneres’ show. Looks like she got over Meek Mill pretty quick…

The 59-years old host wanted to know more about this flame between Nicki and Nas and began questioning her about them two. While Ellen was praising Nas for being a good guy, Minaj followed with his “king” status. The king of Queens or of her heart? DeGeneres then revealed the lovely photo of them two cuddling and added that there are some strong signs that this relationship is happening. And for many fans, it shouldn’t be much of a surprise.

In 2012, Nicki collaborated with the 43-years old artist for her “Right By My Side” visuals, in which Nas acted as her love interest. Rumors claimed back then that strong feelings developed behind the set, but nothing was confirmed.

Now, Nicki said to Ellen that Nas is a rap legend and she has a lot of respect for him, but that doesn’t stop her from noticing how cute he is. After this, Ellen became even more curious and asked if they had “sleepovers”. The 34-years old rapper confirmed and added that she goes to his house for their “private” parties because she doesn’t want his coming to her house to seem “too forward.”

In the middle of the discussion, Nicki said that they haven’t upgraded to grown ups games, because she kind of hates men right now (at this point Ellen was nearly singing “Hallelujah”. See what we did here?) and wanted to go a year without dating. But with Nas in her life, she might make an exception…