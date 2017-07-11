Nicki Minaj Starts Baby Rumors With A Tweet – Fans Hope She Is Pregnant With Nas’ Child

Are Nas and Nicki Minaj having a baby?

For the past 48 hours, the Internet has been going insane trying to figure out if Minaj is pregnant or is she just playing around.

The insanity around the baby news erupted late last night with one emoji.

Yes, that is all it took for millions of people to flood to social media to investigate, speculate, or have a good laugh while they are at it.

The rapper took to Twitter, and she posted an emoji of a baby.

People asked over and over if she is expecting and is Nas the dad?

One person said: “Baby on the way WITH NAS.”

Another tweeted: “This better be promo for your collab with Asahd and not a pregnancy announcement.”

A third commenter shared: “Onika are you…. are you pregnant for Nas?We said “DROP THE ALBUM” not drop a baby..”

It is not known if the “Other Woman” actress is with a child because she has declined to speak to the media about the matter.

Instead, she has been busy liking dozens of tweets about her pregnancy bombshell.

The “Super Bass” and “Starships” artist could be on her way to becoming a mother, or she was talking about another baby – her upcoming studio album.

Another theory is that the femcee was promoting DJ Khaled’s “Grateful” album — the cover is a photo of the producer’s adorable and very famous 7-month-old son, Asahd.

👶🏽 — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) July 11, 2017

For the fans wondering if Minaj is carrying Nas’ baby, the answer is probably no because the pair has split.

After a bitter fight on social media on July 3 when Nas liked several of Meek Mill’s pictures and rants, the Young Money rapper decided to put an end to the romance.

A source revealed: “Nicki and Nas have stopped hooking up. Honestly, they were more friends and collaborators than anything serious. Still, she would have been excited for it to work out. She really wants to find love. She wants someone who has her back and treats her like the queen she is. Even though she is not alone, she feels lonely sometimes. She has guys chasing her all the time, but she want to find something real.”

Another tipster said Nas has not completely given up on Minaj.

A third insider confessed: “Nicki [Minaj] is definitely not pregnant, but she wants kids soon, while she is still young. She recently had a chance to hold a friend’s new baby and she was struck with baby fever instantly. She has already floated the idea by Nas about using his sperm to make a baby. Nicki feels like a baby with Nas would be incredibly talented and she can’t think of anyone else right now she’d rather share a child with.”

Do you think Minaj is pregnant?