Nicki Minaj Shows Some Digital Love for Asahd Khaled – Should We Expect a Future Collaboration?

The entire music industry has lots of love and respect for DJ Khaled and ever since the arrival of his sweet baby boy, Asahd, there has been an outpouring of support for the little one as well.

He hasn’t even turned 6 months old yet, and Asahd has already become an executive producer as he’s “working” on his father’s upcoming album called Grateful.

Asahd already has some great ambitions for his love life as he’s got his eyes on the sexy Nicki Minaj.

There are a few voices which have expressed their opinion that the fact that Asahd is already present throughout the social media (and his account is obviously run by both his proud parents) is a little too much.

Asahd took everything to a whole new level, expressing his feelings for Nicki Minaj.

“I told Khaled whenever I see this lil King/CEO on my timeline I light up,” Minaj tweeted, as a reaction to a photo of Asahd during a swimming lesson, enjoying the good life. “He just makes me so happy yo. I wanna eat his cute face & chin.”

Asahd responded to this sweet declaration on his Instagram account, writing that he knew very well from the first time he laid his eyes on Nicki Minaj, at only three weeks old, that they are bound to have a special connection.

“I told daddy when @nickiminaj held me the first time at 3 weeks old that Nicki was my future wife!!” Asahd’s account, which already has 598K followers, posted on Instagram. “Xoxo.”

We can’t really be convinced what will happen between these two, but no matter what, the whole thing is extremely adorable.

It’s so funny to see that Asahd and Minaj are having all this fun on social media while digitally sharing their love for each other, and also amusing the heck out of their fans.