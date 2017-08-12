Nicki Minaj Shows Off Her Booty In Revealing Stripper Outfit

It’s no secret that Nicki Minaj is not shy about her assets, and she really likes to show them off! The 34-year-old rap star took to social media today, August 12, to share a hot snap of her iconic booty in an outfit that left little to the imagination.

In the sexy mirror selfie, Minaj rocked some silver fringe boots as well as a thong one piece that flaunted her body shape.

The stripper look that she was going for was completed by her awesome blonde wig!

A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Aug 12, 2017 at 10:47am PDT

After that hot photo, we are sure her fans have been reminded the reason why they want to be her or be with her!

The Anaconda rapper also shared another photo of the same ensemble but from the front just last month.

‘New stripper boots, who dis? I love being a stripper,’ the star captioned the provocative photo at the time.

Minaj has definitely been busy updating her social media platforms as she also posted a throwback picture on the same day.

In the said snap, the woman can be seen slaying a blue latex outfit that she wore on her girls’ night out with reality TV star and pal Blac Chyna.

We cannot argue that the celebrity doesn’t look just as good in the blue ensemble as well.

What do you think of Nicki Minaj’s sexy photo showing off her biggest asset? Tell us your thoughts down below!