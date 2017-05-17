Nicki Minaj Regrets Dating A ‘Sucker’ Like Meek Mill – Relationship Was A Mistake

Nicki Minaj is taking some time to reflect on what went wrong in a few of her past relationships.

The famous singer regrets dating Meek Mill because he is a “sucker.”

The “Anaconda” artist has vowed to skip men like Mill in the future.

Minaj is happy that she dumped the 30-year-old rapper especially in light of his recent actions.

It was revealed that the “Jump Out the Face” singer took rings that he had given to Minaj and offered them to his new girlfriend, Nessa.

Although Minaj is the one who gave him back the rings when they split last year, she is not happy with the regifting.

To make things worse, Mill spent a good amount of time shading her on social media or joining forces with Minaj’s nemeses like Remy Ma.

An insider shared: “She is so disappointed in herself for even dating him and wishes she could take it back. She does not know what she was thinking then.”

The source added: “She is Nicki Minaj; She could have been with anyone, but instead she chose to settle and be with Meek. To let Nicki tell it: Her relationship with Meek was the biggest L she is ever taken in her life. She dropped Meek and will never date a sucker.”

Only KINGS recognize QUEENS. @sweetchicklife has the best food 👅 congrats @nas 😜 A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on May 9, 2017 at 10:53pm PDT

In her first move to prove that she is focused on avoiding “losers” in the future, she has been linked to hip-hop legend Nas.

The rumored couple was pictured having a tender moment in a restaurant a few days ago. Minaj is the one who first shared the image on her Instagram page.

Fans are happy that Minaj is moving on from the personal drama that has marked her career in recent years.

They are hoping that she will get back to creating timeless music and pushing her brand to new territories.