Nicki Minaj Offers Any Amount Of Money To Fans Who Can Prove They Have Straight As!

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 05/07/2017
nicki minajSource: youtube.com

Nicki Minaj is a very successful star, and it’s all thanks to the support of her many fans. This is why it’s so touching that she offered to pay back some of what she receives from her audience.

Today, the 34-year-old surprised everybody when took to social media to offer 30 of her followers cash, but there’s a catch!

The fans need to be academically accomplished.

Minaj tweeted that she will send money to the ones who can prove they have straight As.

“Show me straight A’s that I can verify w/ur school and I’ll pay it. Who wants to join THAT contest?!?!” she asked, adding “Dead serious. Shld I set it up?”

As expected, an overwhelming number of fans sent her their report cards.

Most of them wanted just £700 as a prize for their dedication in school but one user, by the name of Josh asked Nicki for almost £5,000 for tuition fees, accommodation, food and books.

Minaj promised Josh to give him the money, and so, more people started requesting for more.

“Nicki, please, all I need is $2000 for a PC for college, and I literally can’t afford it – and I start in September,” another user pleaded.

She agreed to wire the money tomorrow and joked that she might have nothing left by the time she pays everybody.

Besides, Minaj also promised to once again gift her smart fans with money in a couple of months.

“Ok, u guys. It’s been fun,” she tweeted. “Let me make those payments tmrw then see if I have any money left. I’ll do some more in a month or 2.”

What do you think of the star deciding to give back to her fans?

1 Comment

Christina may
05/07/2017 at 1:15 pm
Reply

Wow, been having on her but if she’s trying to be nice then so be it. Maybe cuz so many ppl think she’s a rotten [email protected], I dunno. If she is consistent with this behavior then she deserves positive things to be said about her. Everyone deserves another shot to be a good person.


