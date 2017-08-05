Nicki Minaj Is Purposely Rubbing Her Hot Hookup With Drake In Rihanna’s Face

Nicki Minaj seems to love flaunting her current relationship with Drake in his ex Rihanna’s face. But why would she do this? Check out what an insider has to say about all that’s been going on.

Nicki Minaj has been posting photos getting all cozy with Drake recently, and it turns out that she has a reason behind all this showing off.

A member of her glam squad says that she is trying to send a message to one of Drake’s exes.

‘Nicki’s having fun with Drake and knowing that their situation bothers Rihanna just makes it that much better,’ said the insider.

But what does Nicki have against Rihanna? No one knows that they had beef.

‘She’s still pissed that Rihanna took Remy Ma’s side in their feud, she’s not letting that one go.’

‘She wants Rihanna to know about her hookups with Drake. It’s a power move,’ said the source.

Apparently being this open about her romantic goings-on isn’t par for the course for Nicki, but this time’s different.

‘Otherwise, Nicki would keep it totally quiet, she only lets people see what she wants them to see.’

It looks like Nicki really wants people to see a lot of her fling with Drake.

She totally gushed about him after his celebrity soccer game back in July.S

She even posted a picture where he is staring at her butt being proud about this.

She also posted a photo with him at an event and captioned it with a tiny devil emoji.

Nicki totally knows what she is doing and we’re very curious about her plans! On the other hand, she is being just a bit childish by flaunting her relationship with Drake in Rihanna’s face, we must admit that.